Rapid City welcomes new VA outpatient clinic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ensuring veterans get the care they need to live comfortably is a tough task for those in the healthcare industry. That task became a little bit easier Thursday with the opening of a Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic in Rapid City.

The facility will have state-of-the-art technology to assist with any care patients at the clinic may need including biofeedback equipment for PTSD, specialized care for female veterans, and radiology services.

The goal of this facility is to be able to address as many issues veterans are facing as possible.

Lisa Curnes, the clinic’s director, says the tech included for this clinic makes it stand out from other facilities.

“We have added high-tech biofeedback equipment to this clinic, it is very instrumental to treat PTSD of our veterans as well as sexual trauma so we are very excited about that,” said Curnes.

Representative Dusty Johnson attended the opening of the clinic and applauded the work of those who made the project a reality.

“As I have gone through this facility as I have talked to the people who work here as I have talked to the people who are already receiving care here, it is obvious to me that we have made an investment that is worthy of the veterans who every day did their best,” said Johnson.

Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun says a project like this really is a collaborative effort.

“So many people had to come together to bring this to life, and that’s the thing about a vision. A vision that you can accomplish alone isn’t much of a vision but a vision that you can bring people together on and make it happen, now that’s a vision and you’re looking at it,” said Salamun.

With the grand opening on Thursday, veterans are welcome to come to tour the facility or apply for care.

