Ex-wife arrested in man’s slaying, prosecutor says

The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death. (Source: WFOX/WJAX/BRIDEGAN FAMILY/CNN)
By WFOX/WJAX staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, FLA (WFOX/WJAX) - The ex-wife of a father of four who was gunned down last year has been charged with murder.

This comes after two people were previously arrested in the murder-for-hire plot to kill Jared Bridegan.

“We would not relent until we uncovered the truth of Jared’s murder,” Florida State Attorney Melissa Nelson said.

She announced Thursday the arrest of Shanna Gardner Fernandez in the slaying of Jared Bridegan, Gardner Fernandez’s ex-husband.

He was found shot to death in February of 2022.

According to police, Jared Bridegan got out of his car to move a tire that was in the road on Sanctuary Boulevard in Jacksonville Beach, and the killing happened while his 2-year-old daughter was in the back seat of his car.

Nelson said Gardner Fernandez will be charged with first-degree murder along with several other related charges, “for first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, solicitation to commit first-degree murder and child abuse.”

Nelson also said the state is seeking the death penalty for Gardner Fernandez in this case.

Two others have already been arrested for the murder and alleged plot to kill Jared Bridegan: Henry Tennant, who police said was the gunman, and Mario Fernandez Saldana. Gardner Fernandez’s estranged husband.

Widow Kirsten Bridegan said she knew this day would come from very, very early on.

“From very, very early on, everything in my soul and body told me that she was behind it,” she said.

According to Nelson, Gardner Fernandez was arrested in Washington state and will be extradited back to Duval County.

Kirsten Bridegan said the entire ordeal has been overwhelming for their family.

“There’s been anger when we think about what was done … gratitude, deep gratitude that we are here today,” she said.

