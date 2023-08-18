Double Celebration: National Nonprofit and Thrift Day boosts Boys’ Club

By Keith Grant
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - August 17 pulls double duty, it’s National Nonprofit Day and National Thrift Store. The Club for Boys Thrift Store is a funding source for the Club for Boys in Rapid City, 100% of profits go to the organization.

Over 39,000 young men have benefited from the Club for Boys’ presence in Rapid City since it was founded. The programs offered at The Club help boys of all ages increase their knowledge and skills year-round. The Club specializes in offering many different types of services, keeping boys engaged as their interests change. The Club for Boys says the average cost for one boy to attend per year is $1,540 and the thrift store helps with these costs.

For more information check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

