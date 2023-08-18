Central States Fair prepares for livestock to arrive

By Cody Dennis
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the Central State Fair starting up tomorrow, we wanted to check in to see how livestock is handling the trip here.

The animals included in the fair’s shows include cows, pigs, sheep, and goats, all of which will be included in the youth show.

The purpose of the youth show is for younger people to come in and show the livestock they have been helping to raise.

In addition, they will have a show for the animals to be rated by a panel of judges as well as an auction for longhorns.

Dani Herring is the livestock and agriculture manager for the fair and says these events have been growing each year.

“But since they started having this livestock show and it wasn’t over in the event center and then when they finished this barn over here and decided they kinda wanted to use for this purpose we moved it here last year and we’ve seen growth every year that this show has been part of the Central States Fair,” said Herring.

The Central States fair will kick off tomorrow and run through August 26th for anyone interested in attending a show or even purchasing a longhorn.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sold out 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally shirt.
Sturgis Rally vendors pack up and head out of the Black Hills
Exit blocked after semi crashed onto train, details and injuries unclear.
Semi driver killed in crash near Sturgis
UPDATE: names released in Pennington County fatal crash
Reckless joyride leaves one dead
Some students will automatically get awarded part of the grant to help with supplies.
World famous rock band helping South Dakota college students

Latest News

Giving Meter in Rapid City
Spare change leads to changes in the community
Schools need more personnel to assist teachers
Former district 35 Senator Jessica Castleberry
Former South Dakota Senator resigns after AG press conference
Heat
Record heat on tap Friday