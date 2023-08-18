Central States Fair prepares for livestock to arrive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the Central State Fair starting up tomorrow, we wanted to check in to see how livestock is handling the trip here.

The animals included in the fair’s shows include cows, pigs, sheep, and goats, all of which will be included in the youth show.

The purpose of the youth show is for younger people to come in and show the livestock they have been helping to raise.

In addition, they will have a show for the animals to be rated by a panel of judges as well as an auction for longhorns.

Dani Herring is the livestock and agriculture manager for the fair and says these events have been growing each year.

“But since they started having this livestock show and it wasn’t over in the event center and then when they finished this barn over here and decided they kinda wanted to use for this purpose we moved it here last year and we’ve seen growth every year that this show has been part of the Central States Fair,” said Herring.

The Central States fair will kick off tomorrow and run through August 26th for anyone interested in attending a show or even purchasing a longhorn.

