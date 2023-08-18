Cattlemen from across the U.S. attends an event to help independent ranchers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -South Dakota is known for its strong agricultural and cattle industry. Yet, the life of an independent rancher in this region can be challenging.

R-CALF also known as the Ranchers and Cattlemen Action Legal Fund, is a group that advocates for issues that affect cattlemen.

“This industry has never been easy, markets naturally go up and down. There’s a lot of challenges. but, you know, we’ve been on a trajectory to do the concentration of the markets that we sell into we’ve been on a long term trajectory towards smaller numbers,” said R-CALF USA President Brett Kenzy.

Kenzy says over the decades, the nation has witnessed a decline of approximately 40% in cow-calf producers and about 70% reduction in independent feedlots.

“Drought has played a part in it, but also the business climate of the cattle business has played a part in that too, with people exiting the industry. One of the most primary concerns is just transparent, competitive markets that allow anyone to enter the market and sell what they produce on the merit of production,” said Kenzy

Kenzy says the issue faced by independent ranchers revolves around the dominance of large meatpacking corporations, highlights 85% of the cattle harvested annually by ranchers contribute to an imbalance of power that allows large companies to dominate the industry.

Vice Presidents of the Independent beef association of North Dakota agrees

“It pretty much has to go through that chain to get where it needs to go. The amount of product that has to get moved. We can move money through local markets and stuff like that, but there’s just so much that needs to go through the through the food system,” said Independent Beef Association of North Dakota Vice President August Heupel.

This two-day event features multiple speakers offering guidance to cattlemen on strategies for marketing their ranches and nurturing the growth of the upcoming generation of cattle farmers.

“It’s a multi generational pursuit and that’s why we do this too. We want to for our children for yours for everyone’s we just want that opportunity to be there to carry food production, competitive, independent, entrepreneurial food production,” said Kenzy.

