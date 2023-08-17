Sports anchor remembered with scholarship memorial ride

(KEVN)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A sudden heart attack took the life of former KOTA Territory and Black Hills FOX sports director Jamie Zepp back in March of 2020. Jamie is going to be remembered this weekend with a motorcycle run.

The first Jamie Zepp Scholarship Memorial Ride is set for this Sunday, starting in the Central High School parking lot. The purpose of the ride is to raise money for the scholarship program that awards a graduating senior through the Black Hills Area Community Foundation. All of the money raised will go to the scholarship program.

Jamie’s father Jerry Zepp says, “Two of his friends from high school said, hey, we want to do something to remember Jamie. And why not make it a fundraiser while we’re doing it. Your own Alicia Garcia started a scholarship fund in his name for graduating high school students, seniors.”

After years on TV, Jamie moved on to hike the entire Appalachian Trail. All of us here at KOTA Territory and Black Hills FOX miss Jamie and his energy and his outlook on life. And for his dad, this is a mission of love.

Jerry Zepp says, “I really miss him. Jamie left, in my opinion, a legacy here in the Black Hills community. He was really heavily involved in the community and hopefully helping it grow. I miss that. I miss watching him every night on TV.”

The ride starts Sunday at 11:00am at Central High School and goes to Devils Tower and will end at Borrachos Mexican Diner on North LaCrosse Street. They’ll also have raffles, a 50-50 drawing and silent auction items.

