Record heat expected Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will remain warm overnight with some spots not even getting out of the 70s. Skies will be clear.

Friday will be the hottest day of the year, so far, with highs in the triple digits across much of the western South Dakota plains. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at noon Friday and last through 7 PM. Highs are expected to soar into the triple digits for much of the afternoon hours. Mostly sunny skies are expected.

The record high for downtown Rapid City is 101° set back in 1959 and the forecast high is 102°. It seems likely that record will fall.

Temperatures will not be as hot Saturday with highs in the 80s and 90s. Sunday will be much cooler with highs in the 70s and 80s across the region. It will be partly cloudy for the entire weekend with isolated showers and storms possible.

The heat returns next week with highs back into the 90s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies are expected. For the rest of next week, temperatures will likely drop into the 80s for highs.

