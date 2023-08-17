RC Christian looks to take another step forward this season
Comets look to make another trip to the playoffs
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Christian football team finished last year with a 4-5 record in route to earning a spot in the 11B playoffs. This year the Comets are focused on finishing in the top half of the bracket. RC Christian kicks off the season Friday night when it hosts Lead-Deadwood.
