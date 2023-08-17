RC Christian looks to take another step forward this season

Comets look to make another trip to the playoffs
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Vic Quick
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Christian football team finished last year with a 4-5 record in route to earning a spot in the 11B playoffs. This year the Comets are focused on finishing in the top half of the bracket. RC Christian kicks off the season Friday night when it hosts Lead-Deadwood.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sold out 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally shirt.
Sturgis Rally vendors pack up and head out of the Black Hills
Some students will automatically get awarded part of the grant to help with supplies.
World famous rock band helping South Dakota college students
The Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis
83rd Sturgis Rally tabs out
Reckless joyride leaves one dead
UPDATE: names released in Pennington County fatal crash

Latest News

8-16 RC CHRISTIAN
RC Christian looks to take another step forward this season
Get your 2023 Pigskin Preview magazine
8-13 stm football
New coach, same goals for STM
8-13 stm football
New coach, same goals for STM football team