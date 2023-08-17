Grilling with Eric - Basic Country Beef Sausage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When we think sausage, we think pork. But a nice sausage can be made with ground beef, too! This recipe comes from the Beef Industry Council and is good for any recipe requiring sausage.

To make the sausage, combine 1 pound of ground beef with 2 teaspoons of chopped fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage. Add 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes. Combine thoroughly but don’t overmix.

