Grilling with Eric - Basic Country Beef Sausage

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When we think sausage, we think pork. But a nice sausage can be made with ground beef, too! This recipe comes from the Beef Industry Council and is good for any recipe requiring sausage.

To make the sausage, combine 1 pound of ground beef with 2 teaspoons of chopped fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage. Add 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes. Combine thoroughly but don’t overmix.

