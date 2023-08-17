The Dahl Art Center hosts a new emerging visual artist display

David Johnson art work displayed at Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City.
David Johnson art work displayed at Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City.(KOTA)
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Dahl Arts Center is hosting a new exhibition by emerging visual artist David Johnson.

The exhibit “The Poetry of Art: The Poetry and Visual Art of David Johnson” showcases each visual piece with a poem.

Johnson’s interest in art was revived in 2014 after teaching for 30 years in Butte, Montana. Johnson’s choice of media creates a strong connection to nature and the outdoors.

Other than teaching English, Johnson spent 25 years as a carpenter becoming an expert on wood finishes.

”I was an English Teacher for many years, and so I feel art and poetry go hand in hand. So, after I do a piece I’ll spend some time with it, hang it up in my studio, and then I’ll write a poem,” Johnson said.

A reception for David Johnson and his art will take place tomorrow from 5-7 p.m. at Bruce H. Lein Cultural Café & Gallery in The Dahl Arts Center.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sold out 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally shirt.
Sturgis Rally vendors pack up and head out of the Black Hills
Some students will automatically get awarded part of the grant to help with supplies.
World famous rock band helping South Dakota college students
The Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis
83rd Sturgis Rally tabs out
Reckless joyride leaves one dead
UPDATE: names released in Pennington County fatal crash

Latest News

Sports anchor remembered with scholarship memorial ride
New program can help paraprofessionals get their teaching degree for less
Texas plate on Central States Fair equipment
South Dakota law does not enforce carnival ride inspections
Exit blocked after semi crashed onto train, details and injuries unclear.
Semi crashes onto rail cars, Interstate 90 exit 30 closed