Cooking with Eric - Balsamic Green Bean Salad

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The tangy dressing and crispy, cook green beans make this a perfect summer salad for potlucks or for just enjoying at home.

First, place 2 pounds green beans in a stockpot, add water to cover. Boil, cook 8 to 10 minutes until crisp-tender. Drain and immediately submerge in ice water. Drain and pat dry. Alternatively, if you buy the bag of microwavable green beans, cook according to package directions, then douse with ice cold water, drain, dry and keep refrigerated until ready to continue on with the recipe.

In a small bowl, whisk 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil with 3 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice. Add 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar and 1/4 teaspoon each of salt and black pepper. Also add 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/4 teaspoon ground mustard.

Drizzle over beans, then add a finely chopped red onion. Toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate an hour or so. Then, just before serving toss in 4 cups of halved cherry or grape tomatoes and 1 cup crumbled Feta cheese. Serve chilled.

