Attorney General Jackley warns consumers of Hawaii fire assistance scams

(Hawaii News Now)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Residents of South Dakota are being cautioned by the state’s Attorney General, Marty Jackley, regarding fraudulent donation schemes that have surfaced. These scams involve charitable organizations that are allegedly collecting funds to support the victims of the devastating Maui wildfires in Hawaii. It is imperative for residents to exercise caution and be vigilant of such scams to prevent falling prey to these organizations.

“With disasters, unfortunately, come those who are looking to deceive the public using victims,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division encourages people to only donate to reputable organizations that are actually raising funds for this disaster.”

Attorney General Jackley said the Hawaii Governor’s Office is directing donors to contribute to the following three organizations: The American Red Cross, the Hawaii Community Foundation, or directly to the Maui Strong Fund. The website is https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong.

People with questions about any such donation request can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Office at 1-800-300-1986 or consumerhelp@state.sd.us.

For other donation options, Gray has teamed up with the Salvation Army to bring Hope for Hawaii.

