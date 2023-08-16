YMCA celebrates new teen center opening

YMCA teen center opens in Rapid City.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The YMCA of Rapid City expands its after-school programs by opening its Y Teen Center.

An open house to reveal the center will be Friday afternoon from 3-6 p.m.

The Y Teen Center at 830 Quincy Street will offer enriching activities and skill training for teens.

Some activities include photography, videography, screen printing embroidery, graphic arts and design, heat press, silkscreen, and a wide range of apparel and other items according to the YMCA.

Chief executive officer of the YMCA for Rapid City, Keiz Larson said this three-story house creates a safe space for teens.

“It’s going to allow for cooking classes, financial development, job skill interviewing. We really hope for teens to expand and grow,” Larson said.

The Y-Teen Center is open to youth ages 13 to 18 on weekdays 3-6 p.m. Those under 18, will need parental permission.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County fatal crash
Some students will automatically get awarded part of the grant to help with supplies.
World famous rock band helping South Dakota college students
Sold out 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally shirt.
Sturgis Rally vendors pack up and head out of the Black Hills
The Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis
83rd Sturgis Rally tabs out
Sturgis woman's tattooed hands
Tattoo artist spends most of September covering Sturgis Rally work

Latest News

Meade School District makes bus routes safer
Medical marijuana on shelves in a dispensary.
To legalize or not to legalize, that is the question
Students get hands on education experience early to learn about the profession
Central States Fair ride inspections.
The 2023 Central States Fair is almost here