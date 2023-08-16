South Dakota law does not enforce carnival ride inspections

Central State Fair officials say their Texas-based supplier, Carnival Americana receives their annual inspection in Texas.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In South Dakota, state law requires traveling fair rides to be inspected annually. But there is no state office to monitor enforcement according to Rides Database. Central State Fair officials say their Texas-based supplier, Carnival Americana receives their annual inspection in Texas.

Carnival Americana is responsible for adhering to safety protocols across states in Texas, Colorado, Wyoming, and South Dakota. Carnival Americana who partner with the Central States Fair travels across state lines to deliver equipment.

Carnival Americana manager, Alan Cockerham said he is confident about the rides and the inspections they pass across states.

“It is a very unique industry, and there aren’t many carnivals traveling around the United States to start with. But every state does have its own set of safety and inspection requirements. Some are more stringent than others. But, we’re confident that all of our rides go through a very thorough inspection, annually,” Cockerham said.

In Texas, rides are regulated through the Texas Department of Insurance. Once the company inspects the ride, it is issued an annual inspection sticker which is required to be visible to riders, according to the TDI.

Whether the ride is located in the Lone Star State or the Mount Rushmore State, venues must inspect rides daily and keep a log in case law enforcement requests reports.

