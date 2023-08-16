Semi crashes onto rail cars, Interstate 90 exit 30 closed

Emergency crews block off Exit 30 on I-90 in Sturgis towards Rapid City after a semi went off the interstate and onto two rail cars.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Emergency crews block off Exit 30 on I-90 in Sturgis towards Rapid City after a semi went off the interstate and onto two rail cars.

Details of the crash are vague as of Wednesday afternoon and injuries have not yet been reported.

Emergency crews redirected traffic away from the crash and the eastbound exit was blocked off.

The crash is still under investigation.

