Safe back-to-school: Helmets and backpack tips

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Summertime is for fun, and school can be too. As the school year starts make sure your kids are headed off to class safely.

If you’re kid plans to ride their bike to school, it’s crucial to protect your kid’s melon. A Virginia Tech study says wearing a helmet reduces the risk of a head injury by more than 50%. For it to protect a kid’s head the helmet must fit properly. One general tip—make sure two fingers’ width fits between the eyebrow and the helmet.

“Also not more than one finger width between the chin strap and their chin. It needs to be snug. If they yawn, they move their head and it stays contoured to their head and shape, fitting nice and snug,” explains Bryan Olson, a physical therapist at Monument Health. Olson suggests talking with a bike professional at a bike shop to find the safest helmet.

Before your kid leaves the house, make sure their backpack fits correctly. Wearing a backpack that is too heavy or too big causes stress, and posture issues and can even change the spine’s position.

“You don’t really want more than 15% to 20% of your child’s body weight within a backpack. So, when applicable, when you can, try to lighten those loads,” explains Olson. “Even the way that you pack a backpack can matter. Keep the heavier items, the heavier books closer to the body, and lighter stuff away from the body.”

Keeping your kid active keeps the back muscles strong to carry a backpack.

