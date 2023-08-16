Reckless joyride leaves one dead

Teen death near Canyon Lake Dr.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An unconscious female was reported to the police on August 11, at 2721 Canyon Lake Drive. At around midnight, the police arrived and saw several bystanders surrounding and performing CPR on a teen. Police continued the life-saving measures until an emergency medical unit arrived.

The female, later identified as Sarah Erickson of Rapid City, was transported to the hospital.

After speaking to witnesses, police learned the incident happened after Erickson climbed on top of a pickup that was driving recklessly in the parking lot. At one point, the teen fell from the hood of the vehicle and became unresponsive.

On August 12, police were notified that Erickson had died in the hospital as a result of her injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by the RCPD’s Critical Accident Reconstruction Team (CART).

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County fatal crash
Some students will automatically get awarded part of the grant to help with supplies.
World famous rock band helping South Dakota college students
Sold out 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally shirt.
Sturgis Rally vendors pack up and head out of the Black Hills
The Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis
83rd Sturgis Rally tabs out
Sturgis woman's tattooed hands
Tattoo artist spends most of September covering Sturgis Rally work

Latest News

Meade School District makes bus routes safer
Medical marijuana on shelves in a dispensary.
To legalize or not to legalize, that is the question
Students get hands on education experience early to learn about the profession
The Y House in Rapid City.
YMCA celebrates new teen center opening
Central States Fair ride inspections.
The 2023 Central States Fair is almost here