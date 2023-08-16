RCPD: Parents guilty of speeding in school zones

Watch out for speed limit changes in school zones.
By Keith Grant
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last school year we had parents reach out to us, they were concerned for their kid’s safety on their way to school.

People were speeding through school zones. The Rapid City Police Department increased their presence at schools and found those dropping off and picking up kids from school were guilty of speeding in school zones. While at the crosswalk, look for little kids. RCPD has another tip for those cell-phone-obsessed teens and adults.

“Since they’re coming back to school, they are distracted walking. So, put that electronic device down, and not walk distracted, and pay attention to your surroundings,” said Joshua Mcelroy, school resource officer, Rapid City Police Department

RCPD will be more visible at schools this year, especially in the first few weeks of school.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sold out 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally shirt.
Sturgis Rally vendors pack up and head out of the Black Hills
Some students will automatically get awarded part of the grant to help with supplies.
World famous rock band helping South Dakota college students
The Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis
83rd Sturgis Rally tabs out
Pennington County fatal crash
Weed in grow house
Recreational Marijuana could be on the ballot soon

Latest News

UPDATE: names released in Pennington County fatal crash
According to AAA, teens who take a driver's ed class lowered their risk of crashing by more...
Life is a highway, learn how to drive it safely
RCAS Superintendant, Nicole Swigart discusses the upcoming school year on Good Morning KOTA...
Rapid City Area Schools welcomes 104 new teachers
Kids riding their bicycles, with well-fitting helmets.
Safe back-to-school: Helmets and backpack tips