Rapid City Area Schools welcomes 104 new teachers

RCAS Superintendant, Nicole Swigart discusses the upcoming school year on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
By Keith Grant
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Area Schools will welcome students back to classrooms on August 22. RCAS Superintendent, Nicole Swigart, says 104 new teachers will find themselves teaching in schools throughout the district.

One of the most significant challenges, according to Swigart, is the integration of Artificial Intelligence. Despite AI posing a potential threat, Swigart mentions educators will be learning how to harness AI for the benefit of both teachers and students.

For more information on the 2023-2024 school year at RCAS, watch the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sold out 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally shirt.
Sturgis Rally vendors pack up and head out of the Black Hills
Some students will automatically get awarded part of the grant to help with supplies.
World famous rock band helping South Dakota college students
The Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis
83rd Sturgis Rally tabs out
Pennington County fatal crash
Weed in grow house
Recreational Marijuana could be on the ballot soon

Latest News

UPDATE: names released in Pennington County fatal crash
According to AAA, teens who take a driver's ed class lowered their risk of crashing by more...
Life is a highway, learn how to drive it safely
Watch out for speed limit changes in school zones.
RCPD: Parents guilty of speeding in school zones
Kids riding their bicycles, with well-fitting helmets.
Safe back-to-school: Helmets and backpack tips