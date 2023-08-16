Rapid City Area Schools welcomes 104 new teachers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Area Schools will welcome students back to classrooms on August 22. RCAS Superintendent, Nicole Swigart, says 104 new teachers will find themselves teaching in schools throughout the district.

One of the most significant challenges, according to Swigart, is the integration of Artificial Intelligence. Despite AI posing a potential threat, Swigart mentions educators will be learning how to harness AI for the benefit of both teachers and students.

For more information on the 2023-2024 school year at RCAS, watch the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

