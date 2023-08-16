Not as hot Thursday, but record breaking heat likely Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a weak front passed through the area, temperatures will be a little more comfortable overnight as lows fall into the 50s.

Temperatures Thursday will not be as hot across the Black Hills and western South Dakota with highs in the 80s to near 90°. That’s not the case across northeast Wyoming, where highs are expected to stay in the mid to upper 90s.

The hottest day of the week is Friday with highs in the 90s and triple digits across KOTA Territory. Rapid City is forecast to reach 102°, which would break the record of 101° set back in 1959. Skies will be mostly sunny across the region.

Partly cloudy skies settle in for the weekend. A few afternoon storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be hot on Saturday with highs in the 80s and 90s, but fall into the 80s for many on Sunday.

Warm air returns next week with highs in the 80s and 90s. Plenty of sunshine is expected as well.

