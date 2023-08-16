Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker from Fayetteville, North Carolina died in the initial wreck.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A 24-year-old military veteran is dead after two separate accidents happened on Interstate 10 in Mississippi.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, died in the initial wreck Monday morning. His pickup truck crashed into an 18-wheeler and became partially stuck underneath, WLOX reports.

Switzer says Baker is a veteran, whose wife is active duty military stationed in Korea. She was back in Louisiana last month to attend the funeral of her father.

Now, she has to bury her new husband of less than a year.

Baker was in Louisiana over the weekend to finalize affairs related to his late father-in-law and bring some of his wife’s personal effects back to North Carolina. Switzer confirms the truck Baker crashed yesterday was one of those items that belonged to his wife’s late father.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 23, just west of the road work being done at the Menge Avenue exit 24. The right eastbound lane was already closed due to the road work, but the crash caused additional congestion in the area for hours.

A Harrison County rescue squad vehicle was also hit by a truck as it was responding to the scene. It was launched into the median, closing westbound lanes as well. WLOX reporter Bill Snyder was at the crash scene and says the fire crew is OK.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some students will automatically get awarded part of the grant to help with supplies.
World famous rock band helping South Dakota college students
Sold out 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally shirt.
Sturgis Rally vendors pack up and head out of the Black Hills
The Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis
83rd Sturgis Rally tabs out
Pennington County fatal crash
Hope Center's move to larger location stalls amid planning approval, community concerns, and...
Halt in Hope Center’s expansion as new location plans stalled

Latest News

Police say the 11-year-old victim was strangled to death and sexually assaulted. (KTRK, CARMELO...
Girl, 11, killed in her apartment while her father was at work, police say
The owner of Caputa Alpaca hopes to welcome in more babies this year.
Caputa Alpaca welcomes new babies
Deadly Maui wildfires prompt pastor's urgent relief efforts, reuniting community amidst...
Deadly Maui wildfires spur pastor’s relief team to aid devastated community rebuild
This one is for exotic animal enthusiasts.
Caputa alpacas return