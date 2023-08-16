Meade School District makes bus routes safer

Bus routes get updated in Meade School District.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Earlier this year we told you about a concern Sturgis parents had about the way their kids were picked up and dropped off from school.

As the next school year approaches, so do some changes to the way buses in Sturgis operate.

The main concern from parents in the area was having children cross over busy roads to get home.

As of last week, the bus service in the Meade School District, Harlow’s, has instituted some changes that will go into effect this school year.

The changes include new routes that don’t require children to cross any roads to get home, new drivers, and an examination of all bus routes to determine if any others need to be updated.

One concerned parent says she welcomes the changes and hopes to see more.

“It definitely brings on a sense of relief because I personally witnessed my own son almost get hit by a semi because he was being made to cross four lanes of traffic. Knowing that they are not going to continue to put our children in danger is a huge relief,” said Catharine Van Dorn, a concerned parent in Sturgis.

Dorn says she would like to see more changes but this is a good start to reassure parents that care is being taken for their children.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

