Life is a highway, learn how to drive it safely

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Learning how to drive is a rite of passage for many teenagers, but getting behind the wheel can be scary for parents and their children.

To ease those worries many teens are advised to take driver’s education before they take the wheel.

The class, which includes 30 hours of classroom instruction and 6 hours of driving instruction, helps teens feel more confident. Students are taught road safety, traffic laws, and how to avoid accidents.

Jerry Johnson, who works as a drivers education instructor says teens should understand the basic rules of the road before starting the class

“It’s helpful is they know the rules of the road, the basic regulations of stop lights, stop signs, turning arrows, you know those types of things. The more knowledge base they have before they actually go on the road the better,” added Johnson.

Additionally, an empty parking lot is the perfect place to practice, teens can understand the mechanics of the car and how to handle it before getting on the road.

