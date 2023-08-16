Intoxicated tourists from US were ‘trapped’ at Eiffel Tower, officials say

FILE - Two American tourists are accused of overstaying their welcome at the Eiffel Tower.
FILE - Two American tourists are accused of overstaying their welcome at the Eiffel Tower.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two drunken Americans spent the night at the Eiffel Tower illegally, authorities said.

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office said the men were discovered Monday morning by security.

They were allegedly intoxicated and had fallen asleep after their Sunday tour.

The operator of the tower is planning to press charges.

Prosecutors said no damage was found. They dismissed the fine for trespassing on an historic or cultural site.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some students will automatically get awarded part of the grant to help with supplies.
World famous rock band helping South Dakota college students
Sold out 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally shirt.
Sturgis Rally vendors pack up and head out of the Black Hills
The Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis
83rd Sturgis Rally tabs out
Pennington County fatal crash
Weed in grow house
Recreational Marijuana could be on the ballot soon

Latest News

Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims
A police cruiser struck a woman who fired a gun into the air at an intersection in New York.
Police cruiser spotted ramming into woman armed with a gun
This summer it was estimated that teens would make up one out five hires.
Schools are almost back in session which could negatively impact buisnesses
A police cruiser struck a woman who fired a gun into the air at an intersection in New York.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police cruiser rams into woman armed with a gun