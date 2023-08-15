World famous rock band helping South Dakota college students

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the past five years, All Within My Hands and the rock band Metallica Scholars Program is awarding more than $1-million-dollars to support colleges from across the nation.

Partnered with the American Association of Community Colleges, schools across the United States are selected to receive the funds in a competitive application process.

This year, Western Dakota Technical College was chosen with 11 other schools, who each get $100,000.

“We’re just super excited that it kind of puts us up on a national stage with the Metallica organization. I don’t think there are very many people who have not heard of Metallica, and to be able to say, ‘yeah we’re recognized by their higher-ed foundation as being a college that they really support,’ I think that’s pretty amazing,” said Ann Bolman, President Western Dakota Technical College.

This is a one-year grant and will be utilized for educational help with students.

“Some of the funds go right to students without an application process. For example, it goes to our second chance Pell population, this will just purchase their laptops, tools, and books before they even kind of know that it happens. Others will be needing space, so for example, we can pay for some online access codes that might be out of the price range of some students,” said Chandra Calvert, director of industry relations and grant management.

The funds will also be used to buy textbooks and tools.

“Just the way that we planned the project were going to get to help students across multiple areas, from healthcare, to construction trades, so that’s nice too. It affects students all across campus and not just one particular area,” said Calvert.

All of the money from the grant will be used by May of 2024.

