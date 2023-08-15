Jamie Zepp’s adventurous side inspires scholarship fund

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A thrill seeker, that’s how most people who met Jamie Zepp remember him. Zepp started his TV career at KOTA Territory. He left a few years later and returned to Black Hills Fox as sports director. Zepp dedicated over 20 years of his life to television and earned an Emmy Award. In 2020 Zepp passed away at the age of 45.

After KOTA Territory Anchor, Alicia Garcia and Zepp hiked 100 miles of the Appalachian Trail, he was looking for more of an adventure. So, he hiked the entire Appalachian Trail, from Georgia to Maine. Once he returned from the 2190.9-mile hike, he started to write about his experience. However, he passed before he could finish. Garcia took it upon herself to publish the book for him.

Soon after Zepp passed, the Jamie Zepp Memorial Scholarship was created. The scholarship awards one graduating senior at Rapid City Central High School $4,000.

To continue helping Central High School students, a motorcycle ride to Devils Tower on August 20 will raise money for the scholarship fund. If you are looking to make the nearly 2-hour ride to the Wyoming national park, meet in the parking lot of Central High School at 10:30 a.m. If you aren’t a biker, Zepp’s book, about his experience making the hike along the Appalachian Trail is for sale at Roam’n Around. All sales fund the Jamie Zepp Memorial Scholarship.

For more information, check out the interview on Good Morning KOTA Territory with Alicia Garcia for more information.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.