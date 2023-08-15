Hot and breezy Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures are expected to remain pretty warm overnight with much of the area in the 60s under clear skies.

A weak front passes through and that will create breezy conditions. Some gusts could reach 35 mph or so from late morning and into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s for much of the area.

Thursday will be a little closer to normal with highs in the 80s for much of the area. Skies will be sunny with a slight breeze through the day.

Friday will be much warmer with highs near the triple digits for many! The forecast high for Rapid City is 100° and the record is 101° set back in 1959. I could see us coming close to tying the record. Breaking it might be a little difficult.

Temperatures stay hot this weekend, but highs will be in the 80s and 90s. A few isolated afternoon storms will be possible with partly cloudy skies.

Next week will stay pretty warm as highs are in the 80s and 90s.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.