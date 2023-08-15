The heatwave starts today!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The heat wave starts today, with highs in the 80s for the Black Hills and 90s for others. Skies will be sunny for everyone. We are even warmer Wednesday with highs in the 90s for much of the area. It will be a little breezy, too. Fire dangers will be increasing due to the hot, dry winds.

Thursday will be in the 80s and 90s with plenty more sunshine to offer. Keeping the sunshine for Friday, temperatures will be the warmest over the next 7 days. Highs will be in the 90s for much of the area and some spots could even reach the triple digits! Rapid City, downtown, has a decent chance of seeing their first 100 degree day of the year. The airport has already seen 100 degrees.

80s and 90s are likely over the weekend with partly cloudy skies. A few afternoon storms will be possible each day.

Overall, warmer than normal temperatures are expected the rest of August with only minimal chances for precipitation.

