Dog training is paws-itively fun

Dog training can help your pooch become comfortable with the world around them.
Dog training can help your pooch become comfortable with the world around them.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When it comes to dog training it’s best to take it one paw at a time to strengthen the human-animal bond.

Training can keep your pooch mentally and physically healthy while preventing behavioral issues that develop later.

Teaching can begin during the puppy stage. There is no specific timeline for a dog to be considered fully trained.

Kay Kieper, outreach, and education coordinator for the Humane Society of the Black Hills, says owners should be mindful of their dog’s personality because what takes one dog a few tries to learn can take another dog 10.

“It all depends on the dogs. So, as long as you go at the dog’s pace and give them something that they want to work for. Dogs are very reward based so, whether it’s treats or toys or praise, whatever drives the dog work with that and go with that and you’ll get the best results from them,” added Kieper.

Even if you’re looking to adopt an adult dog or have had a dog for several years, training is still possible because contrary to the belief you can teach an old dog new tricks.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County fatal crash
Some students will automatically get awarded part of the grant to help with supplies.
World famous rock band helping South Dakota college students
Sturgis woman's tattooed hands
Tattoo artist spends most of September covering Sturgis Rally work
Sold out 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally shirt.
Sturgis Rally vendors pack up and head out of the Black Hills
The Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis
83rd Sturgis Rally tabs out

Latest News

Airline prices are the only traveling expense to decline.
Summer travel starts to decline
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Hope Center's move to larger location stalls amid planning approval, community concerns, and...
Halt in Hope Center’s expansion as new location plans stalled
Teacher shortages could be due to low income and high cost of living