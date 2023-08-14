Sturgis Rally vendors pack up and head out of the Black Hills

The 83rd Sturgis Rally brought in over 750 vendors but did not compare to previous years.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 83rd Sturgis Rally brought in over 750 vendors but did not compare to previous years. The number of vendor licenses issued were down to 751 licenses compared to 757 in 2022.

Despite six fewer licenses issued, the revenue from the sale of licenses is up by approximately $1,300 according to the Director of Planning and Permitting in Sturgis.

Less temporary vendors came to sell, and those who did sell did not choose to stay long.

General manager for Mavericks Trading Post on Main Street, Susan Powers said it has been increasingly difficult to run a year-round merchandise shop because of the temporary workers needing to get back home as soon as the Rally ends.

” I think a lot of people are actually having to get home to their jobs now. They’re not able to be able to take off as much time as they used to be able to because the way the economy is going, they need to get back to work to maintain that money that they need to be able to pay their bills. Especially with what they have spent out here,” Powers said.

