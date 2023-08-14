North Dakota native wins 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally logo

The new logo for the 84th Sturgis rally.
The new logo for the 84th Sturgis rally.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Creativity can lead to success, and creating a logo for the biggest motorcycle rally in the U.S is a major win.

Morgan Bauer, a North Dakota native, attended the Sturgis rally last year for the first time and was mesmerized by the creativity bike owners put into their motorcycles. It inspired her to enter the Sturgis sponsored logo contest for the 84th motorcycle rally.

With more than 100 entries, the city narrowed down to the top five, and after an online vote, Bauer was chosen as the winner.

“I kind of just envisioned a logo that would be in the center on the back, of a sweatshirt or a t-shirt that you can see and be like that’s a Sturgis logo. So I was like, this is perfect, just the circle the kind of embodied all into each other, making it look good.” said 84th Sturgis rally logo winner Morgan Bauer.

Bauer will be able to see her logo across all digital media, news releases, and online merchandise during next year’s rally.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Department of Public Safety Captain, Casey Collins; Meade County Sheriff, Pat West; Chief of...
83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally relatively tame
Sturgis woman's tattooed hands
Tattoo artist spends most of September covering Sturgis Rally work
Five men were arrested on sex trafficking charges during the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Sturgis Rally sex trafficking sting snags men from Rapid City and Box Elder
KTTC
Man on his way to Sturgis Rally arrested for terrorist threats
Rapid City man arrested after leading police officers on a high speed chase

Latest News

Tom Trigg former Sturgis Fire Chief was honored at the Sturgis rally closing ceremony
The 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is over
KOTA early evening news on Saturday
84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally logo
KOTA early evening news on Saturday
Closing ceremony
Rapid City man sentenced for drug trafficking