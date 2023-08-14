North Dakota native wins 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally logo

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Creativity can lead to success, and creating a logo for the biggest motorcycle rally in the U.S is a major win.

Morgan Bauer, a North Dakota native, attended the Sturgis rally last year for the first time and was mesmerized by the creativity bike owners put into their motorcycles. It inspired her to enter the Sturgis sponsored logo contest for the 84th motorcycle rally.

With more than 100 entries, the city narrowed down to the top five, and after an online vote, Bauer was chosen as the winner.

“I kind of just envisioned a logo that would be in the center on the back, of a sweatshirt or a t-shirt that you can see and be like that’s a Sturgis logo. So I was like, this is perfect, just the circle the kind of embodied all into each other, making it look good.” said 84th Sturgis rally logo winner Morgan Bauer.

Bauer will be able to see her logo across all digital media, news releases, and online merchandise during next year’s rally.

