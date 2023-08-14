Sheridan Cooks - Buffalo Short Rib at The Wagon Box

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chef Travis Egan brings his amazing culinary skills to The Wagon Box in beautiful Story, Wyoming. See his Buffalo Short Rib on this episode of Sheridan Cooks.

You can enjoy Travis’ food and all the restaurant and bar have to offer Tuesday through Saturday, 8:00am to 8:00pm.

And be sure to check out their website: www.thewagonbox.com for more information!

