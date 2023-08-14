Mild today, but a heat wave starts tomorrow!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The bottom line is: enjoy today because a heatwave is on the way!

Sunny skies with lighter winds today will make for beautiful weather - look for highs in the upper 70s, which is still below normal for this time of year.

A strong ridge of high pressure builds in from the southwest tomorrow and sticks around through the end of the month, basically. Much hotter temperatures return Tuesday and continue through the week. We might flirt with 100 degrees on Friday afternoon!

Little to no precipitation is expected this week, and with the hot, dry and occasionally breezy conditions developing later this week, fire dangers will become elevated across the region.

