Kyle man sentenced to federal correctional facility with mental health care services

28-year-old Scotty Old Horse pleaded guilty to killing Harold Top Bear in November of last year in Kyle.
By Madison Newman
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter was sentenced in federal court Monday.

Old Horse was sentenced to five years in a federal correctional facility that has mental health care services, to continue treating his schizophrenia diagnosis.

During an argument with Top Bear, Old Horse is said to have acted on impulse and pinned Top Bear against a building with an SUV Old Horse was driving at the time.

Top Bear was pronounced dead when law enforcement arrived.

The autopsy showed that Top Bear died from multiple blunt trauma injuries as a result of Old Horse pinning him against the building.

