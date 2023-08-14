Hot for the rest of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are clear tonight and temperatures will be comfortable in the 50s.

The heat returns Tuesday with highs in the 80s for the Black Hills and 90s for others. Skies will be sunny for everyone. We are even warmer Wednesday with highs in the 90s for much of the area. It will be a little breezy, too.

Thursday will be in the 80s and 90s with plenty more sunshine to offer. Keeping the sunshine for Friday, temperatures will be the warmest over the next 7 days. Highs will be in the 90s for much of the area and some spots could even reach the triple digits!

80s and 90s are likely over the weekend with partly cloudy skies. A few afternoon storms will be possible each day.

