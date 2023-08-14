Cardiac arrest developments as notable cases in young athletes rise

What could be causing these cases, and how to prevent your athlete from suffering a similar fate?
What could be causing these cases, and how to prevent your athlete from suffering a similar fate?(Kate Robinson)
By Kate Robinson
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From Bronny James to Damar Hamlin, in 2023, there has been an increase in notable cardiac arrest cases among young athletes.

According to the National Institute of Health, cardiac arrests are caused by certain types of arrhythmias that prevent the heart from pumping blood.

“The cause of a cardiac arrest predominantly in younger people is being precipitated by a ventricular arrhythmia, which is essentially a fatal arrhythmia or abnormal heart rhythm of the bottom chamber of the heart which are the ventricles,” says Cardiology Specialist, Fawzi Ameer.

Despite these cases being rare, parents and coaches should be prepared in the event of a cardiac arrest occurring.

“It’s something we should still be very cognizant of; we should be very aware of because you know it can obviously be catastrophic and it’s very preventable. Meaning stopping the arrest when it’s still to that point is actually something we can fix relatively easily and if schools and teams are aware of the measures to do so it’s something we can implement relatively easily,” he continues.

While there is no way of predicting when a cardiac arrest can happen, Doctor encourages parents to always make sure their athlete has had a physical before returning to athletics this school year.

“It’s incredibly important to get a pre-athletic or pre-school physical. It’s recommended by the American Heart Association, recommended by the American College of Cardiology, European Society of Cardiology, throughout the world, it’s important to have a comprehensive history and physical done before you start to partake in physical activity or any type of sport,” Ameer finishes.

In case of an emergency, always call 911 before beginning CPR.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis woman's tattooed hands
Tattoo artist spends most of September covering Sturgis Rally work
Rapid City man arrested after leading police officers on a high speed chase
Five men were arrested on sex trafficking charges during the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Sturgis Rally sex trafficking sting snags men from Rapid City and Box Elder
Department of Public Safety Captain, Casey Collins; Meade County Sheriff, Pat West; Chief of...
83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally relatively tame
Rapid City man sentenced for drug trafficking

Latest News

Preventing DUIs one bus trip at a time
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Have you gotten your 83rd Sturgis Rally patch yet?
The Meaning Behind Rally Patches
A huge part of owning a motorcycle is customizing it to make it reflect your own personality.
Motorcycle Customization Unleashed!