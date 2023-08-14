3 found dead in car in Indianapolis school parking lot

FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15...
FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Indianapolis are investigating how three people ended up dead in a car parked outside an elementary school.

Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday, WTHR-TV reported. A fourth man in the car was taken to a hospital, but his condition wasn’t immediately clear.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, police said.

The Indianapolis school district said in a statement that one of the men in the car was intoxicated but did not say which one. The district said buses were rerouted to avoid the scene, and students at the school were safe.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis woman's tattooed hands
Tattoo artist spends most of September covering Sturgis Rally work
Rapid City man arrested after leading police officers on a high speed chase
Five men were arrested on sex trafficking charges during the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Sturgis Rally sex trafficking sting snags men from Rapid City and Box Elder
Department of Public Safety Captain, Casey Collins; Meade County Sheriff, Pat West; Chief of...
83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally relatively tame
Rapid City man sentenced for drug trafficking

Latest News

Six former Mississippi officers plead guilty on state charges to torturing two Black men. LNL's...
LNL: Former Mississippi Officers Plead Guilty to Torturing Two Black Men
FILE - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point as he speaks to members of the house...
Biden administration urges colleges to pursue racial diversity without affirmative action
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
FILE - An anti-police brutality activist looks back at the entrance to the Rankin County...
6 former Mississippi officers have pleaded guilty to state charges for torturing two Black men