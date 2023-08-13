Thunderstorms continue into tonight but a much cooler Sunday is in store

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue over the next few hours, once the thunderstorms move out of the area mostly cloudy skies will remain in place. Lows will mostly be in the 50s with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour.

A weak cold front will continue to push into the area overnight bringing showers and isolated thunderstorms into the region during the early morning hours on Sunday and into the afternoon. As the cold front moves over us winds will pick up to around 20-25 miles per hour gusting up to around 40 to 45 miles per hour. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the 60s to 70s.

Drier and warmer conditions are expected into next week with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KTTC
Man on his way to Sturgis Rally arrested for terrorist threats
Jason Lightner's Couch bike
Man rides his couch to the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Department of Public Safety Captain, Casey Collins; Meade County Sheriff, Pat West; Chief of...
83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally relatively tame
One person injured in shooting during Sturgis Rally
Officer-involved shooting leaves one person injured during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Fast Forward Motorcycle Service garage.
Bike repair shop owner says he knows who’s riding and who’s hauling

Latest News

Warm to start the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Sunny and warm today with dry conditions.
Sunny Friday with temperatures near average
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Partly cloudy and warm today with isolated thunderstorms possible.