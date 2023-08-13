Lane closures scheduled for I-90 near Piedmont

(MGN)
By Ezra Garcia
Updated: 26 minutes ago
PIEDMONT, S.D. (KOTA) - On Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, crews will begin work on I-90 between Exit 44 and Exit 48 to construct median crossovers, remove an existing crossover, and install guardrails at the bridges west of Exit 44. These crossovers will be used to carry traffic during the overall reconstruction of Exit 46 which is scheduled to begin in 2024.

Single lane closures will be placed in both the eastbound and westbound lanes for the duration of the project. The speed limit will be reduced to 65 miles per hour within the project limits, with additional reductions to 45 miles per hour in areas where workers are present.

The prime contractor on the $2.8 million project is Simon Contracting of Rapid City, SD. The overall completion date for this project is Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

