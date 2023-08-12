Tattoo artist spends most of September covering Sturgis Rally work

Man has spent more than 2 decades as a tattoo artist and half of his career covering up Rally tattoos.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally comes to town so do the traveling tattoo artists. While the tattoos may be convenient the outcome is permanent.

Owner of Super Geek Tattoo, Corey Hall in Rapid City, has spent more than two decades as a tattoo artist and half of his career covering up rally work.

“Unfortunately the rally brings all kinds of out-of-state tattooers, and I don’t - I mean there are a lot of good tattooers in Sturgis, but there are also people that come here just for the money grab, cause they know they’re going to tattoo you and they’re never going to see you again, and they don’t care about the quality,” Hall said.

Hall said there are several reasons someone may want to get a tattoo covered or removed.

“Significant others that are no longer significant others. I’ve had people come in that have a relationship with tattoo artists and then maybe that they had a fallout with that artist, so they don’t really want to look at that work anymore, and they want to get it covered up. Sometimes it is just bad work from a non-professional tattooer,” Hall said.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Lightner's Couch bike
Man rides his couch to the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
One person injured in shooting during Sturgis Rally
Officer-involved shooting leaves one person injured during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
KTTC
Man on his way to Sturgis Rally arrested for terrorist threats
UPDATE: name released in Wildlife Loop Road fatal crash
Violent felon arrested in possession of a firearm

Latest News

Department of Public Safety Captain, Casey Collins; Meade County Sheriff, Pat West; Chief of...
Summary for the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Pine Ridge man sentenced for second-degree murder
Dolly the spider monkey at the rally
Monkeying around at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
National 811 Day
Call before you dig