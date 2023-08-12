Summary for the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally winds down just the weekend remains and law enforcement looks back at the week.

Several law enforcement agencies said calls for service are up about 200 compared to last year, but overall still in line with an average Rally.

Law enforcement also said they have seen attendees already heading back home since Thursday, Aug. 11.

Meade County Sheriff, Pat West said this is not the type of Rally we would have seen in years past.

”I just don’t think the rally is as much attended as it was ten years ago. To be honest, I don’t know, I’ve seen it when it’s locked on both directions on the interstate, but it’s just different times maybe people don’t have the money to spend like they used to,” West said.

West says regardless of the Rally size, they have already started planning for the 84th Sturgis Rally and extra law enforcement hiring and training process will start around February of next year.

