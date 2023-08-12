Rapid City man arrested after leading police officers on a high speed chase

By Madison Newman
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Around 10 Thursday night, Rapid City Police, Pennington County Sheriff’s deputies and the South Dakota Highway Patrol were led on a high speed chase through Rapid City.

Enoch Spider, 41 of Rapid City was arrested after the chase.

Spider was pulled over for a traffic violation for not having a license plate, the vehicle matched the description of a car that was previously reported stolen.

When the officer started walking up to the car, police say Spider took off, leading officers on a high speed chase. The chase was called off several times throughout the night due to public safety.

Police say Spider stopped the car on the 900 block of Wanbli Drive, where he proceeded to flee on foot.

Spider is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated alluding, obstructing an officer, open container, no valid drivers license, and a warrant from the department of corrections.

He is currently in the Pennington County Jail and has a court appearance scheduled for Monday.

