Pine Ridge man sentenced for second-degree murder

RED CLOUD SENTENCING
By Kate Robinson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Pine Ridge man was sentenced Friday after being charged with second-degree murder, aiding and abetting.

28-year-old Lance Red Cloud was convicted for his involvement in the beating death of Robert Jumping Eagle.

Red Cloud was sentenced to 14 years in prison Friday for his involvement in the death. Once in custody Red Cloud will be required to go through an alcohol treatment program due to the involvement of alcohol in the crime. Because Red Cloud had no prior criminal history, the defense asked for the low end of the recommended sentence.

According to the indictment, Lance Red Cloud, Vine Phillip Hayes, and Michael Red Cloud beat Jumping Eagle to death.

Once released Red Cloud will be under supervised release for 5 years.

