Man could face up to 40 years in prison for distribution charge

By Madison Newman
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was back in federal court Friday for a change of plea.

Francis Little Jr., 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled drug or substance. In return for pleading guilty, the government will make a motion to dismiss his distribution resulting in death charge.

The factual basis statement in the case says fentanyl distributed by Little ultimately led to the death of a 16-year-old boy in Porcupine in December of 2020.

The charge carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, up to a maximum of 40 years and a fine of up to $5 million.

