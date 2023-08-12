City pools closing for summer season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As students prepare to return to school on August 22, city officials have announced that the last day of the summer season for three outdoor pools will be on Saturday, August 19.

This closure will affect the Horace Mann, Parkview, and Jimmy Hilton at Sioux Park outdoor pools. Additionally, the indoor pools at the Swim Center will be closed for annual maintenance from August 19 until September 4.

However, the facility’s 50-meter outdoor pool will remain open. From August 20 until September 5, the only available pool option will be the 50-meter outdoor pool at the Roosevelt Swim Center.

“Many of our lifeguards begin to leave for college and with the start of schools locally beginning August 22, it’s time to close the three outdoor pools for the summer season,” said City Aquatics Specialist Teaghan Slagle. “We encourage everyone to get out and enjoy the pools during the next few weeks.”

The upcoming Wags and Waves fundraiser will mark the end of the outdoor pool season. This event, which will take place on Sunday, August 20 from 2-4 p.m. at the Jimmy Hilton pool, is expected to draw hundreds of dogs and their owners from the local area.

In addition to this event, two City pool promotions are currently ongoing.

The first is the Quick Dip Splash & Dash, which offers half-price entrance on Mondays through Saturdays from 5 to 6 p.m. The second promotion is ‘Funday 4 Sunday’, which will take place this next Sunday at Horace Mann, Parkview, Jimmy Hilton, and Roosevelt pools. Groups of four can enter for $12, and each additional person in the group is charged the regular admission cost of $7. Please note that the Quick Dip special does not apply to the Roosevelt Swim Center pools.

