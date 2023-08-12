Call before you dig

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The excitement of a new building project could cause people to want to dig in right away, but not checking for wires underground could cause problems.

August 11 is National 811 Day, a day to raise awareness about the importance of calling 811 before digging.

It’s best to call the hotline at least two business days before starting any projects, and to outline the area you want to dig with white paint. After calling, utility workers will be sent to the area to identify and mark any locations that need to be avoided due to underground lines, such as communication or water lines.

”So there’s a couple of things we’re looking out for. The main one is to make sure they don’t hit any underground or buried utility lines, and that includes communication water sewer electric and natural gas,” said Eric Nelson, substation maintenance manager for Black Hills Energy.

If you hit a line, Nelson says the best thing to do is stop, call 911, and make sure everyone in the area is safe.

