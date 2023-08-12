Adding LED lights to motorcycles to keep riders safe

STURGIS LIVE: LEDs
By Juliana Alford
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Motorcycles are not always easy for drivers to spot, especially at night.

One company from North Carolina that has been attending the rally since 2014 helps make it easier for you to see a rider on the road.

Lucky Kustoms LED and motorcycle audio specializes in LED accent lighting and enhancing the stock audio systems.

“It’s important because it makes you more visible at night, you know you can be seen going down the road. Some people find it hard to see a motorcycle, but you see a green or orange glow coming down the road, people pay attention to that. As well as a cool factor to it there is a safety side to it as well,” said Robert Hayles, owner of Lucky Kustoms.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KTTC
Man on his way to Sturgis Rally arrested for terrorist threats
Jason Lightner's Couch bike
Man rides his couch to the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
One person injured in shooting during Sturgis Rally
Officer-involved shooting leaves one person injured during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Fast Forward Motorcycle Service garage.
Bike repair shop owner says he knows who’s riding and who’s hauling
Department of Public Safety Captain, Casey Collins; Meade County Sheriff, Pat West; Chief of...
83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally relatively tame

Latest News

Five men were arrested on sex trafficking charges during the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Sturgis Rally sex trafficking sting snags men from Rapid City and Box Elder
Man could face up to 40 years in prison for distribution charge
Rapid City man arrested after leading police officers on a high speed chase
The wildfire on Maui might be thirty-four hundred miles from the Black Hills of South Dakota,...
Rapid City firefighter, stationed thousands of miles away, watches as his hometown in Maui burns