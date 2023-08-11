Warm to start the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is going to be warm Saturday with temperatures in the 80s for many. There will be a few spots on the plains that reach the low 90s. While it will be mostly sunny much of the day, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon hours.

A strong front will move through the area late Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will usher in much cooler air, plenty of cloud cover, a few showers and strong winds. Some gusts could reach 50 mph or higher. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s on Sunday.

Temperatures will begin to warm back up Monday with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Tuesday will be pretty warm as highs could approach 90°. We will stay warm the rest of next week with highs in the 80s and 90s for much of the area.

