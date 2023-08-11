Visit Rapid City hopes to shake up tourism in the city

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Cody Dennis
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the Black Hills seeing more people moving here every day, the people over at Visit Rapid City are looking at creative solutions to accommodate the increase in growth.

Thursday, Visit Rapid City unveiled a new program called the Stewardship Plan. The plan seeks to encourage collaboration between businesses and organizations like Visit Rapid City to create a uniform plan on how to shape the future of the city.

Stacie Granum is the Chief Strategy Officer for Visit Rapid City and says this plan differs from projects in the past because it places a higher importance on ensuring tourism initiatives have a positive impact.

”Are there things we can do like do a better job of balancing that tourism throughout the entire year. Are there better things we can do about education to make sure the visitors coming to town are they educated on different etiquettes whether it be trails or culture or anything like that,” said Granum.

One major consideration of this meeting was whether there should be an annual Stewardship Summit to continually address issues that may need to be. Granum says this type of annual meeting is likely but has not been planned just yet.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting in Sturgis
One person injured in shooting during Sturgis Rally
Officer-involved shooting leaves one person injured during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
UPDATE: name released in Wildlife Loop Road fatal crash
Law enforcement gave an update on the rally's progress
Rally goers are arriving in vehicles rather than motorcycles
Jason Lightner's Couch bike
Man rides his couch to the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Latest News

Dr. Ink and the Molar Mayhem sponsored by Black Hills Implant and Family Dental
Dental office transforms into a tattoo shop for the Sturgis Rally
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
Sturgis Dentist
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
Yellow trucking
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
Stewardship Plan Presentation