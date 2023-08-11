Visit Rapid City hopes to shake up tourism in the city

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the Black Hills seeing more people moving here every day, the people over at Visit Rapid City are looking at creative solutions to accommodate the increase in growth.

Thursday, Visit Rapid City unveiled a new program called the Stewardship Plan. The plan seeks to encourage collaboration between businesses and organizations like Visit Rapid City to create a uniform plan on how to shape the future of the city.

Stacie Granum is the Chief Strategy Officer for Visit Rapid City and says this plan differs from projects in the past because it places a higher importance on ensuring tourism initiatives have a positive impact.

”Are there things we can do like do a better job of balancing that tourism throughout the entire year. Are there better things we can do about education to make sure the visitors coming to town are they educated on different etiquettes whether it be trails or culture or anything like that,” said Granum.

One major consideration of this meeting was whether there should be an annual Stewardship Summit to continually address issues that may need to be. Granum says this type of annual meeting is likely but has not been planned just yet.

