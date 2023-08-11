Sign up to “Fuel the Growth” of your business at BHSU

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - “Fuel the Growth” is an economic development course that takes place over two and a half days at Black Hills State University in Rapid City from September 12 through 14. The course will cover 10 economic development topics, that include things like Business Retention & Expansion, Real Estate Development, Small Business & Entrepreneurship Development, Economic Development Finance and Marketing / Attraction, Organizational Development, Economic Development Ethics, and Community & Workforce Development.

Kellie Ruland from Elevate Rapid City says this class will appeal to a lot of professionals. Ruland says, “This course would be great for economic development professionals or those wanting to grow their career in economic development should consider attending. But this course is also great for anyone wanting to gain insights into creating stronger connections between your business and economic development.”

Ruland, who took a business class and received her certificate shares her personal experience with taking the class saying it gave her an opportunity to develop relationships, “This course equipped me with the skills and knowledge and also the network of people to move our mission in economic development forward.”

Registration is open now, as well as the full schedule of the event will be on the website as well.

